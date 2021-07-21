CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,559 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.37% of CDW worth $85,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after acquiring an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,156,000 after purchasing an additional 251,349 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ CDW opened at $176.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,929. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.