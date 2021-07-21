Celer Network Market Cap Hits $130.45 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $130.45 million and approximately $28.36 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.03 or 0.00799332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,621,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.