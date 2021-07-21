Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. CSFB upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

TSE:CVE opened at C$9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$12.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.93 billion and a PE ratio of -36.46.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently -6.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,142. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 87,990 shares of company stock valued at $903,727.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.