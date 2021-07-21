Centaur (CNTR) Market Cap Hits $2.40 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Centaur has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $578,372.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centaur Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,208,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

