Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CAU opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.93. Centaur Media has a 1 year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The firm has a market cap of £66.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Get Centaur Media alerts:

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.