Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:CAU opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.93. Centaur Media has a 1 year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The firm has a market cap of £66.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.
