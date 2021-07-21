CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CNP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,816. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

