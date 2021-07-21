Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. On average, analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Craig Shapiro sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

