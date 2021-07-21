Centrality Reaches Market Capitalization of $98.06 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Centrality has a market capitalization of $98.06 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00047592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.83 or 0.00825112 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

CENNZ is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

