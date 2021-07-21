Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.31.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Cerner stock opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. Cerner has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

