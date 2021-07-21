CertiK 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.01 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $45.26 million and approximately $14.01 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00103579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00145152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,152.19 or 0.99961163 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,173,785 coins and its circulating supply is 45,586,033 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

