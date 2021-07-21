CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.64. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 223,484 shares changing hands.

CEU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.53.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.57 million and a P/E ratio of 55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,054,212 shares in the company, valued at C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Insiders sold 95,165 shares of company stock valued at $178,025 over the last 90 days.

About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

