CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.64. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 223,484 shares changing hands.
CEU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.53.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.57 million and a P/E ratio of 55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18.
In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,054,212 shares in the company, valued at C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Insiders sold 95,165 shares of company stock valued at $178,025 over the last 90 days.
About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
