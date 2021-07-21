CGI Group (GIB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect CGI Group to post earnings of C$1.37 per share for the quarter.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.05 billion.

