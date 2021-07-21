Chainlink 24-Hour Volume Tops $757.24 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $6.53 billion and approximately $757.24 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for about $14.83 or 0.00047069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013442 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.34 or 0.00785028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00088069 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

