Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $15.13 on Major Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for about $15.13 or 0.00047432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $6.66 billion and $927.51 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.20 or 0.00815899 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00086490 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

LINK is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

