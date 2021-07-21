ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Up to $21.43

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.43, but opened at $22.49. ChampionX shares last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 1,673 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ChampionX by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $3,320,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 80,869 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 945,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 144,323 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

