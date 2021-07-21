ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Major Shareholder Sells $63,920,000.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $63,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CHPT stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.96. 6,198,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,539,804. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,443,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

