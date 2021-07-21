ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Shares of CHPT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 138,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,715. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.76.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,001.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,875 shares of company stock worth $1,468,386. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.