Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $837,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 35.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 86,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

Chart Industries stock opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.11. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.