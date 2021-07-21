ChartEx (CHART) Market Capitalization Achieves $222,968.36

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. ChartEx has a total market cap of $222,968.36 and approximately $13,482.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00104234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00143363 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,082.33 or 1.00007462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.