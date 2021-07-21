ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Down 2.5%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares were down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 29,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,985,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 294,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.