Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Michael Ord Sells 165,284 Shares

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) insider Michael Ord sold 165,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £466,100.88 ($608,963.78).

Shares of CHG stock opened at GBX 286.50 ($3.74) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 296.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Chemring Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 206.70 ($2.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 329 ($4.30). The company has a market capitalization of £810.55 million and a P/E ratio of 20.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

