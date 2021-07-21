Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $720,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,825 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,294 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,786,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.