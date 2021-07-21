Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 31,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 279,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 117,290 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

