Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CQP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $309,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.