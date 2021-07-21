Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Peconic Partners LLC

Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.2% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.96.

In other Chevron news, Director R. Hewitt Pate bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.89. The company had a trading volume of 241,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

