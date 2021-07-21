Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

CSSE stock opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $531.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.01.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $319,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,536.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,089 shares of company stock worth $2,573,168 over the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $13,670,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $828,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

