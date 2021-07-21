China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth $315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth $495,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEA opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

