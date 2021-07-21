ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) to Issue — Dividend of $1.57

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 1.5679 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ IMOS traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,852. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.80. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.77.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

