Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,690.58.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,574.35 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,094.93 and a 12 month high of $1,626.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,437.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 110.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,426,445. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

