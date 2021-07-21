Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.17% of Chubb worth $121,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $167.67 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.31.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

