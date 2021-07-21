Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Trading Down 3.8%

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $23.36. 184,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,922,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $43,615,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

