Churchill Downs (CHDN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Churchill Downs to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Churchill Downs to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHDN opened at $185.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -319.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.64. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $124.13 and a 12 month high of $258.32.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 over the last three months. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.17.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

