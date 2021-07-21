CIBC Boosts ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.44.

Shares of ATCO stock traded up C$0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$43.86. 90,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.30. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$35.68 and a 52-week high of C$46.19. The company has a market cap of C$5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 20.32.

In other news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,900. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,203,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,146,404,700.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

