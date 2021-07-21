CIBC Lowers Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$19.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE WTE traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.10. 76,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,227. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$13.12 and a 52 week high of C$21.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.62.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$91.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

