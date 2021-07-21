CIBC Raises Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$59.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EMA. CSFB increased their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Emera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.11.

Shares of TSE EMA traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$57.93. 224,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,085. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$56.84. Emera has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$58.67.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0899999 EPS for the current year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

