Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Cigna worth $75,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $288,753,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 56,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 116,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $232.02 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price objective on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.68.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,814 shares of company stock worth $29,031,808 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

