Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s previous close.

XEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $82.56 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.05. 15,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,537. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.00.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 529,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 509,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 143.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,759 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.