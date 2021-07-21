Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.41% from the company’s previous close.

XEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.90.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

