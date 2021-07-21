Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Trimmed by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,918,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,191,548 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up 3.0% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 4.92% of Cincinnati Financial worth $816,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,298 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,414,000 after acquiring an additional 114,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,800,000 after acquiring an additional 63,573 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,373,000 after buying an additional 38,977 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

CINF traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $117.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,325. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.19. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

