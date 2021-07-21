Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.44. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business’s revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

