Cipher (CPR) Price Down 24% This Week

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Cipher has a total market cap of $115,350.30 and $90,464.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00231986 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001212 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.33 or 0.00818747 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

