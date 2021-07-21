Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Cirrus Logic has set its Q1 2022 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.