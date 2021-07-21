Citigroup Downgrades II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Neutral

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley raised shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.68.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. II-VI has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890,732.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,248,335. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter worth about $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth about $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.