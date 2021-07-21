Citigroup Raises Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $31.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $27.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLRS. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.39.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.84. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.