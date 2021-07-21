Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. 242,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,681. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.