Clarkson (LON:CKN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,135 ($40.96). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 2,995 ($39.13), with a volume of 38,956 shares.

CKN has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price for the company. began coverage on Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 3,428 ($44.79) to GBX 4,110 ($53.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on the stock.

Get Clarkson alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,109.20. The firm has a market cap of £911.29 million and a PE ratio of -31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11.

In related news, insider Sue Harris bought 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,920 ($38.15) per share, for a total transaction of £50,340.80 ($65,770.58).

Clarkson Company Profile (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.