Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Purchased by Sound Point Capital Management LP

Sound Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,836 shares during the quarter. Clear Channel Outdoor makes up 4.3% of Sound Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sound Point Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

CCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Shares of CCO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 5,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071,793. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.52. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. Research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

