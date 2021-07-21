Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.59. 145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 742,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Company Profile (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

