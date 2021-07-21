Cloudbric (CLBK) Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Cloudbric has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $81,388.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric (CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

