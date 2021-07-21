Cloudflare (NET) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) in the last few weeks:

7/20/2021 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.52 price target on the stock, down previously from $111.97. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/14/2021 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

7/13/2021 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

7/1/2021 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at KGI Securities. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

NET stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.31. 65,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,042. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $111.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -260.26 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,418,704.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $3,625,970.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,080,939 shares of company stock worth $97,156,155. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 304.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

